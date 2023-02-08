Copper climbs on Powell’s remarks, supply headwinds

BEIJING: Copper prices rose on Wednesday, as investors saw comments by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on interest rates as less hawkish, while ongoing supply disruptions also supported the metal. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.1% at $9,021 a tonne by 0732 GMT.

The dollar eased on Wednesday after Powell failed to offer fresh signs of a hawkish push-back against a resilient labour market in the United States, leading investors to bet that interest rates may not rise much further.

A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced copper more attractive for those holding other currencies. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended day trading 0.9% higher at 68,640 yuan ($10,115.24) a tonne.

The contract slid last week on weak demand and higher-than-expected inventory build-up in China over the Lunar New Year holiday, while lower prices bolstered demand recently, with end-users also ramping up production, traders said.

Supply-side issues, including First Quantum Minerals’ suspension of loading operations at a major port in Panama, also aided the sentiment. “This might support spot prices, but its actual impact on supply tightness remains to be seen as several smelters will start maintenance in March,” a Chinese copper smelter said. Chile, the world’s top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $2.98 billion in January, down 21.6% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Copper rises from 4-week low

Glencore’s Antapaccay copper mine in Peru has resumed normal operations after closing for 11 days due to attacks by protesters in the South American nation. LME aluminium was up 0.6% at $2,540 a tonne, zinc rose 1.8% to $3,193, lead climbed 1% to $2,119, and tin advanced 3.4% to $27,995.

SHFE nickel gained 1.3% to 212,370 yuan a tonne, zinc added 0.3% to 23,470 yuan, tin rose 3.2% to 222,920 yuan, aluminium nudged 0.7% up to 19,180 yuan, lead was up 0.2% at 15,245 yuan.