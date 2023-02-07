AVN 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.82%)
BAFL 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
BOP 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.57%)
EPCL 45.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.07%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HUBC 68.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
MLCF 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
NETSOL 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 6.92 (7.49%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
PPL 82.45 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.87%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.71%)
TELE 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TRG 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.6%)
UNITY 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.62%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 31.2 (0.76%)
BR30 15,186 Increased By 256.2 (1.72%)
KSE100 41,523 Increased By 332.2 (0.81%)
KSE30 15,640 Increased By 146.2 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 12:19pm
Follow us

PARIS: BNP Paribas, the euro zone’s biggest lender, posted a lower-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter, as a jump of its cost of risk and higher operating expenses offset a boom in its trading sales.

The bank, however, raised its 2025 targets and announced a 5 billion-euro share buyback program in 2023. In the three months to end December, net income fell by 6.7% from a year earlier to 2.15 billion euros ($2.31 billion).

This missed the 2.37 billion-euro mean estimate of six analysts compiled by Refinitiv. The decrease notably stemmed from a 52% jump from a year earlier in the cost of risk – money set aside for failing loans – to 773 million euros.

Exceptional operating expenses on restructuring costs and IT reinforcement also weighed on fourth-quarter earnings, the bank said.

The group cited the current context of higher inflation and rising interest rates to explain the hike in provisions for some of its less risky loans in 2022.

BNP Paribas said, however, that its cost of risk was still low, adding that its core tier one ratio - a measure of a bank’s ability to withstand shocks - stood at 12.3% at the end of December.

Raised targets

The solvency ratio has notably benefited from the sale of the group’s US retail business Bank of the West for $16.3 billion.

The transaction, closed on Feb. 1, will fund the bulk of the 5 billion-euro share buyback, the French bank said.

The buyback is set to be completed in two tranches with a first one worth 2.54 billion euros that has been submitted to the European Central Bank, BNP said in its statement.

BNP Paribas considers restructuring of consumer finance unit

The proceeds from the Bank of the West sale, combined with expectations of more than 2 billion euros in added revenues from the rise in interest rates, led BNP Paribas to raise its 2025 targets.

It now sees an average annual growth in net income of more than 9% between 2022 and 2025, up from its previous forecast of more than 7%. It also expects a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of around 12%, compared to a previous target of more than 11%.

BNP Paribas

Comments

1000 characters

BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 400 points

IMF should work with Pakistan to protect the deprived: Human Rights Watch

Government postpones All Parties Conference again as PM will be in Turkiye

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Earthquake kills more than 4,800 in Turkey, Syria

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

Read more stories