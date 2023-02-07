12 cases registered against Gill, LHC told

LAHORE: As many as 12 cases have been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Shahbaz Gill in different cities of the country on multiple charges.

This was revealed in a report filed by the interior secretary with the Lahore High Court on Monday in a bail application for Gill.

The report said that two cases had been registered in Balochistan and five each in Punjab and Sindh provinces. The cases carried charges of ridiculing the state institutions and extending threats to their heads. The court, however, rejected the report was not signed by the secretary interior.

The court took notice of the signatures of a section officer on the report submitted on behalf of the secretary interior and directed a law officer to submit the report with the signatures of secretary. Gill was present in the court along with his counsel and the court extended his interim protective bail till February 13.

Talking to the reporters, Gill expressed his resolve to stand by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and claimed that many leaders in the party were like a “snake in the sleeve”. Gill said he came to Pakistan with an ideology to serve the people and worked with the PTI without any financial benefit.

The PTI leader, however, refused to name them and said the party was going through a testing time. “Let this time pass. I will reveal the names of all of them,” Gill added. He said former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry is an asset of the party and is like a brother for him.

