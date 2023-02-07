AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

12 cases registered against Gill, LHC told

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
Follow us

LAHORE: As many as 12 cases have been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Shahbaz Gill in different cities of the country on multiple charges.

This was revealed in a report filed by the interior secretary with the Lahore High Court on Monday in a bail application for Gill.

The report said that two cases had been registered in Balochistan and five each in Punjab and Sindh provinces. The cases carried charges of ridiculing the state institutions and extending threats to their heads. The court, however, rejected the report was not signed by the secretary interior.

The court took notice of the signatures of a section officer on the report submitted on behalf of the secretary interior and directed a law officer to submit the report with the signatures of secretary. Gill was present in the court along with his counsel and the court extended his interim protective bail till February 13.

Talking to the reporters, Gill expressed his resolve to stand by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and claimed that many leaders in the party were like a “snake in the sleeve”. Gill said he came to Pakistan with an ideology to serve the people and worked with the PTI without any financial benefit.

The PTI leader, however, refused to name them and said the party was going through a testing time. “Let this time pass. I will reveal the names of all of them,” Gill added. He said former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry is an asset of the party and is like a brother for him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Dr Shahbaz Gill Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

12 cases registered against Gill, LHC told

Policy-level talks with IMF begin today

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

Imran optimistic about prospects of ‘jail bharo’ protest

APC will now be held on 9th

Cases in Karachi, Lasbela: IHC asks police not to take action against Rashid

Oil & gas sector leads PSX rally

Govt decides to enhance capacity of NEECA

Huge earthquake kills 2,700 in Türkiye, Syria

High-income earners directed to pay 50pc of super tax liability

IR officials deputed at 33 sugar mills in Punjab

Read more stories