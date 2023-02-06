IndiGo seeks partnerships to expand network

BENGALURU: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd , the operator of India’s leading airline IndiGo, is seeking partnerships that will allow it to expand its international network, its chief executive said on Friday, after the company returned to profit.

The airline’s international capacity is already at 105% of pre COVID levels and it plans to grow this further in 2023, Pieter Elbers told analysts in a results call.

“We will continue to explore strategic partnerships in the future that will allow added connectivity for our customers and provide us with more global visibility,” he said, adding that international destinations are opening at higher levels than before the pandemic.

IndiGo’s code share agreement with Turkish Airlines and Virgin Atlantic has increased connections to Europe, where the Indian carrier is adding capacity to meet growing demand for air travel.

The global push by the airline, which holds the biggest share of the Indian market, coincides with efforts to expand by rivals.