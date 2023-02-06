AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IndiGo seeks partnerships to expand network

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 07:48am
Follow us

BENGALURU: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd , the operator of India’s leading airline IndiGo, is seeking partnerships that will allow it to expand its international network, its chief executive said on Friday, after the company returned to profit.

The airline’s international capacity is already at 105% of pre COVID levels and it plans to grow this further in 2023, Pieter Elbers told analysts in a results call.

“We will continue to explore strategic partnerships in the future that will allow added connectivity for our customers and provide us with more global visibility,” he said, adding that international destinations are opening at higher levels than before the pandemic.

IndiGo’s code share agreement with Turkish Airlines and Virgin Atlantic has increased connections to Europe, where the Indian carrier is adding capacity to meet growing demand for air travel.

The global push by the airline, which holds the biggest share of the Indian market, coincides with efforts to expand by rivals.

India virgin atlantic IndiGo Turkish Airlines

Comments

1000 characters

IndiGo seeks partnerships to expand network

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories