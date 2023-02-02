AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Normal to below normal rainfall likely in February, April

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:56am
Follow us

KARACHI: The country is expected to see a nearly to slightly below normal rainfall during Feb-April 2023 with a chance of heat wave in plains, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

In a seasonal outlook, it warned that the atmospheric conditions indicate a likelihood of heat wave development to end of the season, especially over the plain areas of the country. It said overall a nearly normal to slightly below normal rainfall is likely over the country from Feb to April 2023.

Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Gilgit-Baltistan may receive slightly below normal rains. However, the rest of the country including southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh are expected to witness nearly normal rainfall.

The temperatures are likely to remain above normal over most parts of the country. But, in southern Punjab and Sindh, they may remain nearly normal.

The foggy weather is likely to continue till Feb end in the plains of Sindh and Punjab, which is considered a source of moisture for standing crops.

Daytime temperature is expected to rise across the country. Standing crops are going to need irrigation at regular intervals over the period. Increase in a maximum temperature along with dry condition will help pollen season begin earlier in major cities, for instance Islamabad, Lahore.

High temperatures may shorten the Rabi crop growing season’s length in plains of Sindh and Punjab.

“During the season Feb-Mar-Apr 2023, the prevailing weak La-Niña condition is expected to make transition to a neutral phase during February 2023 while the IOD is expected to remain in neutral phase during the season,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

met office Rainfall weather forecast Pakistan weather report

Comments

1000 characters

Normal to below normal rainfall likely in February, April

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

General election not possible before Oct?

Mushtaq appointed DG (Debt)

Read more stories