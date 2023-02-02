Normal to below normal rainfall likely in February, April

KARACHI: The country is expected to see a nearly to slightly below normal rainfall during Feb-April 2023 with a chance of heat wave in plains, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

In a seasonal outlook, it warned that the atmospheric conditions indicate a likelihood of heat wave development to end of the season, especially over the plain areas of the country. It said overall a nearly normal to slightly below normal rainfall is likely over the country from Feb to April 2023.

Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Gilgit-Baltistan may receive slightly below normal rains. However, the rest of the country including southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh are expected to witness nearly normal rainfall.

The temperatures are likely to remain above normal over most parts of the country. But, in southern Punjab and Sindh, they may remain nearly normal.

The foggy weather is likely to continue till Feb end in the plains of Sindh and Punjab, which is considered a source of moisture for standing crops.

Daytime temperature is expected to rise across the country. Standing crops are going to need irrigation at regular intervals over the period. Increase in a maximum temperature along with dry condition will help pollen season begin earlier in major cities, for instance Islamabad, Lahore.

High temperatures may shorten the Rabi crop growing season’s length in plains of Sindh and Punjab.

“During the season Feb-Mar-Apr 2023, the prevailing weak La-Niña condition is expected to make transition to a neutral phase during February 2023 while the IOD is expected to remain in neutral phase during the season,” the Met said.

