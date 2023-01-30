AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DFML 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.26%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.58%)
OGDC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.42%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
TRG 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.98%)
UNITY 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 33.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 40,412 Decreased By -39 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,095 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.1%)
Copper falls as traders gauge hopes of China demand improvement

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 12:13pm
Copper prices fell on Monday, as weak physical consumption prompted reassessment of how quickly and strongly demand would rebound in top consumer China following its COVID-19 restrictions removal last month.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2% to 69,320 yuan ($10,262.79) a tonne by 0619 GMT as trading resumed after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.7% to $9,197 a tonne.

Copper prices since mid-July 2022 have risen 28% in London and 33% in Shanghai, underpinned by hopes of demand recovery in China post dismantling of the “zero-COVID” policy.

However, physical copper demand remained tepid, as shown by falling premiums. On Friday, LME copper posted its first weekly fall since mid-December.

China’s factory activity in January is expected to have contracted more slowly than in December, a Reuters poll showed, with production hampered as workers continued to fall sick after the government relaxed rules.

“Copper prices have risen to a relatively high level, and the reality may be difficult to make a positive response in the short term,” Jinrui Futures said in a note.

“It is expected that copper prices may face a certain risk of a correction after the (New Year) festival.” However, a weaker dollar and supply threats in Peru where MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas mine would likely have to halt production from Feb. 1 due to a shortage of “critical supplies”, provided some support to copper prices.

Copper stumbles on stronger dollar, Chinese demand

LME aluminium fell 0.9% to $2,602.50 a tonne and tin dropped 3.5% to $29,750 a tonne, and lead declined 0.4% to $2,175 a tonne. SHFE nickel rose 2.7% to 220,100 yuan a tonne and tin jumped 2% to 236,650 yuan a tonne, while aluminium fell 0.7% to 18,975 yuan a tonne and zinc shed 1.9% to 24,130 yuan a tonne.

LME cash zinc was at a $25.25 per-tonne premium over the three-month contract, the highest in more than three weeks, as inventories fell to 17,675 tonnes, the lowest since at least 1998, based on Refinitiv Eikon data.

Copper

