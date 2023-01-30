AVN 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
Spot gold may fall into $1,883-$1,905 range

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 09:44am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,919 and fall into a range of $1,883 to $1,905 per ounce, as it has dropped below a rising wedge.

The drop confirms the wedge as a top pattern. It also signals a reversal of the uptrend from $1,771.89.

A rising trendline points at a target of $1,905. Resistance is at $1,933, a break above could lead to a gain into $1,942-$1,956 range.

On the daily chart, a bearish divergence appeared on the RSI, signalling an exhaustion of the uptrend.

Spot gold still targets $1,956-$1,969 range

The current drop is tentatively classified as a pullback towards $1,896.

A projection analysis reveals a similar target of $1,898.

