AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.17%)
BOP 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.87%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 44.26 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.13%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.77%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 61.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.75%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KAPCO 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.45%)
MLCF 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.81%)
NETSOL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.53%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
PPL 79.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.08%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.36%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
TPLP 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
TRG 110.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
UNITY 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.3%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,006 Increased By 55.3 (1.4%)
BR30 14,326 Increased By 103 (0.72%)
KSE100 40,249 Increased By 464.4 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,958 Increased By 158.1 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold still targets $1,956-$1,969 range

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 09:18am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold still targets a range of $1,956-$1,969 per ounce, as it is riding on a wave C. This wave is expected to travel into a zone of $1,963-$2,004.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $1,738.30 reveals more fine-tuned targets.

Gold has broken a resistance at $1,942. The break opened the way towards $1,956-$1,969. Immediate support is at $1,933, a break below which could cause a drop into $1,905-$1,919 range.

On the daily chart, the metal has cleared a resistance at $1,938. It is heading towards $1,963.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $2,069.89 to $1,613.60 reveals a target zone of $1,962-$2,008, which mostly overlaps the range of $1,963-$2,004.

Spot gold may rise into $1,956-$1,969 range

A decent correction may occur around $1,963, which is strengthened by the resistance at $1,962.

Also read

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold still targets $1,956-$1,969 range

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories