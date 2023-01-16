AVN 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.7%)
Spot gold may rise into $1,933-$1,942 range

Published 16 Jan, 2023
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,933-$1,942 per ounce, driven by a wave (3). The rise is both steady and strong. It observes closely a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $1,738.30.

Another projection analysis on a wave C from $1,727.50 reveals a target zone of $1,963-$2,004.

A realistic target could be either $1,942 or $1,956.

Immediate support is at $1,919, a break below which could be followed by a drop into $1,883-$1,897 range.

On the daily chart, the metal has cleared a key barrier at $1,896, the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from the high of $2,069.89.

Chances are, this high may be revisited.

Gold rises over 1pc on slower Fed rate-hike prospects

A projection analysis on the current wave c from $1,727.50 reveals a lower target zone of $1,963-$2,004.

Gold

Spot gold may rise into $1,933-$1,942 range

