Spot gold may rise into $1,933-$1,942 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,933-$1,942 per ounce, driven by a wave (3). The rise is both steady and strong. It observes closely a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $1,738.30.

Another projection analysis on a wave C from $1,727.50 reveals a target zone of $1,963-$2,004.

A realistic target could be either $1,942 or $1,956.

Immediate support is at $1,919, a break below which could be followed by a drop into $1,883-$1,897 range.

On the daily chart, the metal has cleared a key barrier at $1,896, the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from the high of $2,069.89.

Chances are, this high may be revisited.

