To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Zaheer Abbasi Published January 27, 2023 Updated January 27, 2023 09:03am
ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has issued budget call circular to the ministries and divisions seeking their estimates of the current and development spending for the fiscal year 2023-24, to be presented in the first week of June 2023.

The Finance Ministry has asked the ministries and divisions to also submit actual budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 and revised estimates for the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23.

All the principal accounting officers (PAOs) are requested to ensure the submission of performance-based budgeting forms, revised and budget estimates of receipts and current and development expenditure forms to Budget Wing, Finance Division before 15th March 2023.

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

The remaining information may also be provided as per the time schedule given in the budget calendar and written on the forms.

Before the start of budget review/priority committee meetings during the last week of March2023, the Budget Wing of the Finance Division is also planning to conduct pre-budget workshops and meetings with relevant officers/officials of all Divisions/ Departments/offices and other stakeholders for their awareness and assistance regarding budget preparation processes.

The circular stated that the Finance Division in compliance with the Articles of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973, provisions of the Rules of Business and Public Finance Management Act, 2019, prepares the budget for each financial year as a key policy document of the federal government.

This Budget Call Circular also contains reporting on gender and green components of the federal budget in line with international commitments and practices.

