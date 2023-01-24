AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares snap five-day rally

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 05:57pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares snapped five straight sessions of gains, dragged down by industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index fell 0.98% to 8,902.24 on Tuesday, marking its worst day since Dec. 21.

Sri Lanka is committed to meeting all its debt repayments and is hoping to complete debt restructuring negotiations in the next six months, the country’s central bank chief Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Tuesday.

The Export-Import Bank of China has offered Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it would support the country’s efforts to secure a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

India has committed to help ease the debt burden of its crisis-stricken neighbour Sri Lanka as part of a possible IMF-supported programme, the international financial institution said on Monday.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Development Finance were the biggest drags to the index on Tuesday, down 1.9% and 5.1%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All Share index fell to 70.6 million shares from 116.3 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares extend gains on financial, consumer staples boost

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.49 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.12 million) from 2.09 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is expected to hold interest rates steady this week, having raised them last year to their highest in more than two decades.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 16.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.48 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares snap five-day rally

KSE-100 rallies over 600 points after MPC announcement

Power restored, but limited loadshedding for next 48 hours: Khurram Dastgir

25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 43 more PTI MNAs

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Major Gulf markets rise as easing recession fears lift risk-on mood

Pakistan, World Bank agree to chalk out framework for building climate resilient communities

Sri Lanka hopeful of completing debt restructuring in six months, says central bank chief

Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' set to release in India

Read more stories