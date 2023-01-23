AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
Sri Lankan shares extend gains on financial, consumer staples boost

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:58pm
Sri Lankan shares rose for a fifth straight session on Monday, helped by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index rose ~3.1% to 8,990.79 on Monday.

The index had gained 5.51% in the previous week making it the best week since the week ended Dec. 2.

Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) eased year-on-year to 59.2% in December, after a 65% rise in November, data released after market hours by the statistics department showed.

Conglomerate LOLC Holdings PLC and Browns Investments PLC were the biggest boosts to the index on Monday, up 9.6% and 7.5%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All Share index rose to 116.3 million shares from 89.98 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares extend gains as industrial, financial stocks rise

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.09 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.77 million) from 2.24 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is expected to hold interest rates steady this week having raised them last year to their highest in more than two decades.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 74.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.05 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

