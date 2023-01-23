AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Arthur set to return as Pakistan coach, says PCB chief

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:27pm
Follow us

LAHORE: Mickey Arthur is set to return as Pakistan head coach, the chairman of the country’s cricket board Najam Sethi said on Monday.

Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has decided against extending his coaching contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to media reports, and Sethi is keen to bring back Arthur.

“I am personally in negotiations with Mickey and we have resolved 90 percent of issues,” Sethi told a news conference.

“Hopefully, we will very soon share the news that Mickey will be joining us.”

“I’d like him to build his own team of coaches once he is here.”

Former South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka coach Arthur was in charge of the Pakistan team between 2016 and 2019 when they won the 2017 Champions Trophy and became the top-ranked T20 team in the world.

PCB announces PSL 8 schedule; opening ceremony to be held in Multan

The Johannesburg-born 54-year-old currently has a long-term contract with Derbyshire.

Sethi also appointed former batsman Haroon Rasheed as the chief selector, replacing former all-rounder Shahid Afridi who held the post on an interim basis.

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Mickey Arthur Najam Sethi

Comments

1000 characters

Arthur set to return as Pakistan coach, says PCB chief

Power breakdown: Energy minister hopes electricity will be restored tonight

SBP extends one-time facilitation to importers

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

24th successive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles over 230

Stranded containers: govt says it will waive KPT and Port Qasim charges

Anti-Terrorism Court acquits former SSP Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

JS Global Capital's board gives go-ahead to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Oil prices rise further on stronger China outlook

Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%

Read more stories