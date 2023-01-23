AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

8 shopkeepers arrested for selling flour at exorbitant rates

APP Published 23 Jan, 2023 06:34am
Follow us

KARACHI: A campaign to implement official rates of wheat flour in Karachi Division is underway, and around eight shopkeepers have been arrested and a fine of over Rs 0.4 million has been imposed in violation of official rates.

The arrests have been made on the directives of Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon to implement the official price, said a communique here on Sunday.

Following the directives, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) imposed fines on 85 shopkeepers and collected over Rs 0.4 million.

The DCs had also submitted a report on the matter to the Commissioner.

According to the report, 24 shopkeepers were violated in district South, 30 in district East, 11 in West and 10 each in districts Central and Malir.

The official price implementation drive is continuing in the city to take action against the violators.

wheat flour flour prices shopkeepers wheat flour rates exorbitant rates

Comments

1000 characters

8 shopkeepers arrested for selling flour at exorbitant rates

Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

Mohsin Naqvi takes oath

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Renowned businessman Byram D Avari passes away in Karachi

Read more stories