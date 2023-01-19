AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
KSE-100 closes nearly flat in volatile session

  • Market crossed 39,000-point mark multiple times before retreating
BR Web Desk Published 19 Jan, 2023 06:07pm
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a volatile session on Thursday and the KSE-100 Index oscillated between red and green zones before closing flat.

The market crossed 39,000-point mark multiple times before retreating.

KSE-100 jumps 1.2% as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

At close of trading, the KSE-100 Index settled with an increase of 40.49 points or 0.1% to end at 38,831.58.

Trading began with a spike but volatility made the market fluctuate in a narrow range until close.

Index-heavy automobile, fertiliser and oil and gas spaces closed mixed while cement and banking sectors ended the day in the red.

A report from Capital Stake stated that PSX ended a volatile session on Thursday flat.

“Indices oscillated in both directions while volumes increased from last close,” it said.

A report from Arif Habib Limited (AHL) stated that the PSX witnessed a positive session.

“The benchmark KSE-100 Index opened in green and remained positive throughout the trading session, as investors adopted the strategy of value hunting on dips in anticipation of positive outcomes from the ongoing negotiations of the government’s finance team with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” it said. “The E&P sector remained in limelight strengthening the bulls to secure their position and making an intra-day high of 273 points as the market closed in the green zone. Healthy volumes were recorded across the board.”

On the economic front, Pakistan reported a current account deficit of $400 million in December 2022 compared to a deficit of $1,857 million in same period last year.

Moreover, rupee maintained its downward trajectory against the US dollar for the 22nd straight session, as it depreciated Re0.24 or 0.1% in the inter-bank market to close at 229.15 on Thursday.

Sectors lifting the benchmark KSE-100 index higher included oil and gas exploration sector (113.84 points), technology and communication sector (61.97 points) and oil and gas marketing sector (25.42 points).

Volume on the all-share index inched up to 157.8 million from 153.1 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded rose to Rs6.4 billion from Rs5 billion recorded in the previous session.

Pakistan Petroleum was the volume leader with 13.6 million shares, followed by TRG Pakistan with 11.1 million shares, and Oil and Gas Development Company with 11 million shares.

Shares of 335 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 153 registered an increase, 157 recorded a fall, and 25 remained unchanged.

