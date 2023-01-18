AVN 60.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.62%)
DGKC 41.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.31%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
FCCL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.74%)
FFL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.02%)
HUBC 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
NETSOL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 75.33 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.8%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 67.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2%)
PRL 12.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.56%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.99%)
TPLP 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.81%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.82%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,772 Increased By 7.4 (0.2%)
BR30 13,007 Decreased By -44.3 (-0.34%)
KSE100 38,344 Increased By 1.3 (0%)
KSE30 14,154 Increased By 73.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares fall as institutional investors book profits

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares fell for a second straight session on...
Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 12:22pm
Follow us

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, led by institutional investors taking profits from recent gains ahead of major companies’ quarterly results.

The Korean won ended higher after temporarily turning down on the Japanese yen’s losses, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

The benchmark KOSPI fell 11.07 points, or 0.47%, to 2,368.32 by the close of the session.

It followed a 0.85% fall in the previous session, which ended the KOSPI’s winning streak of nine consecutive sessions through Monday.

“Institutional investors led the losses with heavy selling pressure on chipmakers,” said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.98% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.05%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution was flat.

Of the total 933 issues traded, 296 shares gained.

South Korean stocks end nine-day rally, BOJ policy in focus

Institutional investors were net sellers of shares worth 215.51 billion won ($174.00 million), while foreigners bought a net of 72.3 billion won.

The won ended onshore trade 0.11% higher at 1,237.4 per dollar. During the session, it fell as much as 0.63%, tracking the yen’s sharp losses.

The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates, including a bond yield cap it was struggling to defend, defying market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressure.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea’s Governor Rhee Chang-yong said the central bank will have to take into account the trade-off between managing still-high inflation, economic growth and financial stability when determining policy in 2023.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.32 points to 104.75.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 8.9 basis points (bps) to 3.395%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 10.1 bps to 3.343%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean shares fall as institutional investors book profits

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

EFG Hermes pursuing exit from Pakistan, JS Global Capital expresses acquisition interest

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

ECC approves import of ‘old’ tractors

Injured defending champion Nadal bows out of Australian Open

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

Read more stories