Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 16, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 15.19 15.69
2-Week 15.40 15.90
1-Month 15.68 16.18
3-Month 16.82 17.07
6-Month 16.86 17.11
9-Month 16.87 17.37
1-Year 16.88 17.38
==========================
Data source: SBP
