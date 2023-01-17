AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.83%)
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 16, 2023). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 16, 2023).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      15.19    15.69
2-Week      15.40    15.90
1-Month     15.68    16.18
3-Month     16.82    17.07
6-Month     16.86    17.11
9-Month     16.87    17.37
1-Year      16.88    17.38
==========================

Data source: SBP

