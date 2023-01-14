BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PTI leader urges Punjab governor to dissolve PA without delay

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Intelligence agencies recommend postponement of Sindh LG polls amid 'security threats'

Alvarez & Marsal Inc. hiring Dr Reza Baqir for new advisory arm

Nepra approves hike in KE tariff under QTA

Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu: ECP rejects govt’s plea, says LG polls to be held on 15th

Punjab govt decides to give 21,000MTs of wheat to Balochistan

Federal govt says sufficient wheat stocks available

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Dollar shortage bites, steel-maker temporarily shuts operations

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

Remittances down 19% year-on-year, clock in at $2.04bn in December

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

PM urges Abu Dhabi Chamber to make investments

Weekly SPI-based inflation on the rise

