AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 13, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 08:39am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI leader urges Punjab governor to dissolve PA without delay

Read here for details.

  • 18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Intelligence agencies recommend postponement of Sindh LG polls amid 'security threats'

Read here for details.

  • Alvarez & Marsal Inc. hiring Dr Reza Baqir for new advisory arm

Read here for details.

  • Nepra approves hike in KE tariff under QTA

Read here for details.

  • Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu: ECP rejects govt’s plea, says LG polls to be held on 15th

Read here for details.

  • Punjab govt decides to give 21,000MTs of wheat to Balochistan

Read here for details.

  • Federal govt says sufficient wheat stocks available

Read here for details.

  • Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

Read here for details.

  • Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Read here for details.

  • Dollar shortage bites, steel-maker temporarily shuts operations

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

Read here for details.

  • Remittances down 19% year-on-year, clock in at $2.04bn in December

Read here for details.

  • Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

Read here for details.

  • PM urges Abu Dhabi Chamber to make investments

Read here for details.

  • Weekly SPI-based inflation on the rise

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Punjab govt decides to give 21,000MTs of wheat to Balochistan

Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu: ECP rejects govt’s plea, says LG polls to be held on 15th

Nepra approves hike in KE tariff under QTA

‘Questionable’ write-offs: KE brushes aside ‘assumptions’

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

PM urges Abu Dhabi Chamber to make investments

APTMA bemoans raw material shortages

SECP asks all Islamic FIs to ensure Shariah compliance

Digital Banks: SBP issues NOCs to five applicants

Read more stories