AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.39 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 04:25pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 278.39, a loss of Re0.01 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 278.38, lower by Re0.05 or 0.02%.

In a key development, it was revealed that country borrowed $6.899 billion from multiple financing sources during the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 compared to $7.764 billion borrowed during the same period of 2022-23, according to Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data.

Globally, the US dollar nursed its wounds on Wednesday following big tumbles against the euro and sterling, but the yen remained mired near 34-year lows even as Japanese officials stepped up intervention warnings.

The dollar’s broad overnight losses were driven by a combination of surprisingly robust European activity data and cooling US business growth

The US dollar index – which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro, sterling and yen – edged 0.07% lower to 105.60 in early Asian trading after slumping 0.4% overnight and touching the lowest level since April 12 at 105.23.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied above $88 a barrel on Wednesday after rallying in the previous session on a surprise fall in US crude stocks and a drop in business activity in the world’s largest oil consumer.

Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.27%, to $88.18 a barrel by 1024 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.03 a barrel.

That reversed some of Brent’s roughly 1.6% gain from the previous session, when the market was also buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and as investors dialed down concerns over the conflict in the Middle East.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz meets Karachi’s business community

In visit to Karachi, PM Shehbaz tells CM Murad he is present at his ‘beck and call’

Joint statement: Iran, Pakistan urge UN Security Council to take action against Israel

Oil prices steady after rallying on US stock decline, business data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Israel continues aggression in Gaza after US Congress approves military aid

Pakistan Refinery suffers Rs1.24bn loss in 3QFY24

Bank Alfalah’s profit falls 8% in 1QCY24, clocks in at Rs9.93bn

‘Strong performance’: Standard Chartered explains reason for increase in share price

Read more stories