AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 117.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (11.99%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.18%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.24%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.81%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,526 Increased By 32.9 (0.44%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By 91.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 71,971 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 23,749 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-26

RDA inflows rise to $7.660bn

Rizwan Bhatti Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

KARACHI: Gross inflows under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) rose to $ 7.660 billion by end of March 2024 since its launching in September 2020. According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan has received fresh inflows of $ 182 million under RDA in March 2024 compared to $ 141 million arrived in Feb 2024, showing an increase of 29 percent.

With the arrival of these inflows, overall gross RDA inflows surged to $ 7.660 billion in March 2024 up from $ 7.478 billion in Feb 2024.

With the opening of some 11,091 fresh Roshan Digital Accounts, the number of total RDA reached 679,792 in March compared to 688,701 accounts in Feb.

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

Out of total inflows received since its launching, $6.378 billion funds have been repatriated or locally utilized. An amount of $1.576 billion were repatriated, while $ 4.802 billion were locally utilized. Net repatriable liability remained at $1.283 billion, the SBP reported. Net Investments and other liabilities included $ 312 million investment in conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), $ 528 million investment in Islamic NPCs and $ 31 million investment in Stock Market. Some $ 381 million are in accounts and $ 31 million are other liabilities.

It may be mentioned here that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) are being provided an opportunity to remotely open an account in Pakistan through an entirely digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch. The RDA provides innovative banking solutions for millions of NRPs, including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan. Opening of the account will require only a basic set of information and documents. Banks have been asked to complete all necessary customer due diligence within 48 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Roshan Digital Account SBP RDA RDA inflows SBP Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

RDA inflows rise to $7.660bn

‘Case study of 2022 floods’: ADB warns of big climate disasters

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

Summaries: CCI questions ‘competence’ of provincial govts, ministries

Meeting held with US under TIFA

Operations: KAPCO reluctant to opt for CTBCM

NA panels: Govt, opposition agree on ‘power-sharing’ formula

Annual rental value property: Sindh govt given three months to legislate on levy of tax

Govt has given two airbases to US, claims Omar

Tax law amendment bill to prove another piece of ineffective legislation?

Read more stories