RDA inflows rise to $7.660bn

KARACHI: Gross inflows under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) rose to $ 7.660 billion by end of March 2024 since its launching in September 2020. According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan has received fresh inflows of $ 182 million under RDA in March 2024 compared to $ 141 million arrived in Feb 2024, showing an increase of 29 percent.

With the arrival of these inflows, overall gross RDA inflows surged to $ 7.660 billion in March 2024 up from $ 7.478 billion in Feb 2024.

With the opening of some 11,091 fresh Roshan Digital Accounts, the number of total RDA reached 679,792 in March compared to 688,701 accounts in Feb.

Out of total inflows received since its launching, $6.378 billion funds have been repatriated or locally utilized. An amount of $1.576 billion were repatriated, while $ 4.802 billion were locally utilized. Net repatriable liability remained at $1.283 billion, the SBP reported. Net Investments and other liabilities included $ 312 million investment in conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), $ 528 million investment in Islamic NPCs and $ 31 million investment in Stock Market. Some $ 381 million are in accounts and $ 31 million are other liabilities.

It may be mentioned here that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) are being provided an opportunity to remotely open an account in Pakistan through an entirely digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch. The RDA provides innovative banking solutions for millions of NRPs, including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan. Opening of the account will require only a basic set of information and documents. Banks have been asked to complete all necessary customer due diligence within 48 hours.

