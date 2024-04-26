Summaries: CCI questions ‘competence’ of provincial govts, ministries

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has raised questions over the competence of ministries/Divisions and provincial governments in submission of summaries to the CCI Secretariat for consideration of the forum, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

In terms of Article 153 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the CCI has been constituted by the President, on the advice of the Prime Minister, vide notification of March 25, 2024, according to which the President on the advice of Prime Minister, has constituted eight Member Council of Common Interests, with effect from March 21, 2024, as follows: (i) Prime Minister (Chairman); (ii) Chief Minister Balochistan (Member); (iii) Chief Minster, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Member); (iv) Chief Minister, Punjab (Member); (v) Chief Minister, Sindh (Member); (vi), Ishaq Dar, Minister for Foreign Affairs; (vii) Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence; and (viii) Engr Amir Muqam, Minister for States& Frontier Region (SAFRAN).

Article 154(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan provides that the CCI shall formulate and regulate policies in relation to matters enumerated in Part-II of the Federal Legislative List and shall exercise supervision and control over related institutions. Article 154(3) inter alia provides that the Council shall meet at least once in ninety days.

Earlier, the summaries submitted by different ministries/Divisions and provincial governments were returned for re-submission after reconstitution of the CCI and fresh recommendation of the federal/provincial government in terms of clause 1 of Schedule-II of Rules of Procedure of CCI, 2010, CCI Secretariat’s O.M of August 17, 2023.

According to CCI Secretary Omer Rasul, it has often been observed that summaries forwarded by the ministries/Divisions/provincial governments at times do not conform to guidelines provided in the Rule of Procedure of CCI, 2010 and without ascertaining whether the case falls within the purview of CCI or otherwise. In case of uncertainty, advice of the Law and Justice Division is also to be obtained before submission of summary to CCI.

“It has also been observed that generally the ministries/Divisions/provincial governments submit cases for placing before the CCI at the eleventh hour when the date of meeting has been fixed. As per rules, summaries for the CCI should reach this Secretariat well ahead of the meeting of the Council, ie, fifteen days in advance of the meeting,” said Secretary CCI, in a letter to Secretaries/Additional Secretaries (in-Charge) of ministries/Divisions and Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Secretary CCI has requested all the concerned senior officials to submit the summaries in accordance with guidelines provided in Rules of Procedure of CCI, 2010 (accessible on www.cci.gov.pk). Manner of submission of cases for the CCI has also been provided in Rules 9 and 10 of the Rules ibid. Prior consultation with relevant stakeholders, Provincial Governments, and the Law and Justice Division must be completed, before submission of Summary(s) to the CCI. Incomplete summaries will not be entertained.

The CCI Secretariat is preparing agenda for holding first meeting of the reconstituted CCI, to be presided over by the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

“I would appreciate if the summary for the CCI is provided well in time, latest by May 20, 2024. 55 copies each of the summary are needed for circulation among the members and proper appreciation of the cases,” he continued.

