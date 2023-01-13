AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Intelligence agencies recommend postponement of Sindh LG polls amid 'security threats'

BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 11:22pm
Follow us

The intelligence agencies on Friday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh amid “severe security threats,” Aaj News reported citing sources.

The recommendations were given to the ECP during a meeting that came hours after the electoral body turned down the Sindh government’s summary to postpone LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu.

As per reports, the officials of the national security institutions conveyed their concerns to the ECP and briefed the electoral watchdog on the security threats.

The huddle also discussed the 17 security threats received during the past one-and-half months in the province.

“Strong networks of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) exist in the province,” the meeting was told.

The warning comes amid increasing terrorist attacks in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, by TTP leaders based in Afghanistan.

The outlawed terror group carried out over a hundred attacks last year and announced new ones after ending a ceasefire with the government on November 28, 2022.

But before the intelligence agencies' warning, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the provincial government had decided to delay the polls due to concerns of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The Karachi-based party has stressed that the local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad could not be held until a new delimitation, but at the same time, it did not rule out its participation.

"If despite our concerns, the elections do take place, then we will not boycott them. However, we will not accept the results of the elections," MQM-P spokesperson Ahsan Ghauri told the media.

The provincial government has been frequently postponing LG polls first in the garb of rains and floods, and then for security reasons.

The second round of LG elections was scheduled to take place on July 24 last year, but the Sindh government excused itself from holding the polls over the lack of security and police presence due to the flooding. Later, the elections were also postponed on August 28, October 23, and today, the announcement was made for January 15 — making it the fourth time that the polls have been put off.

Earlier, the ECP had rejected the Sindh government’s request to postpone the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad and dispatched the polling material to the distribution centres, from where they will be transported to the polling stations.

LG polls ECP Security threats

Comments

1000 characters

Intelligence agencies recommend postponement of Sindh LG polls amid 'security threats'

Remittances down 19% year-on-year, clock in at $2.04bn in December

US may need 'extraordinary' steps to avoid default: Yellen

Full brunt of financial tightening yet to materialize: IMF

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Global LNG: Asia spot prices fall for fourth week running

Alvarez & Marsal Inc. hiring Dr Reza Baqir for new advisory arm

UAE, Britain sign MoU to advance energy sector, climate action

Governor shouldn't delay dissolution of Punjab Assembly: Fawad

Assembly dissolution advice to be decided as per constitution, law: Governor Punjab

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Read more stories