Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

  • Sindh information minister says bus will also carry people to airport
BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 04:24pm
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced on Friday that the provincial government has launched the country’s “first electric bus service” in Karachi.

In a press conference, he said “we took the lead in starting an electric bus service. It will run from Malir Cantt to Clock Tower Roundabout, Sea View Defence using Khayaban-e-Ittehad.”

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

“Airport passengers can also avail this bus service for Rs50 per ride. So far, no bus service carries passengers to Jinnah International Airport. I appreciate the Civil Aviation Authority for allowing the electric bus to enter the airport premises.”

He stressed that the bus service was a gift for the people of Karachi and launch of similar projects will continue.

Local bodies elections

Speaking about the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) rejection of a Sindh government ruling to delay local elections, he said “the ECP has its own rights and so does the government of Sindh.”

“We earlier asked the federal government to utilise army and rangers for lower government elections but the centre told us that the officials were busy fighting terrorism and ECP should provide alternate security.”

“Local government polls in Karachi and rest of Sindh will be held as per the schedule,” said CEC. “Army and rangers officials should be posted at high-risk polling stations for security purposes.”

