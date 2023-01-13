AVN 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.5%)
BAFL 29.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
DFML 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
DGKC 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
EPCL 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
FFL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
GGL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
HUBC 60.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.19%)
MLCF 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.09%)
NETSOL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.84%)
OGDC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.62%)
PAEL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PPL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.15%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.64%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.21%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 106.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.8%)
UNITY 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -41.3 (-1.02%)
BR30 14,301 Decreased By -210.5 (-1.45%)
KSE100 40,486 Decreased By -317.7 (-0.78%)
KSE30 14,977 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 970.00 No Change ▼ 0%

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

  • Says due to economic uncertainties and inflation in raw material cost, the vendor cost of production has significantly increased
BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 01:02pm
Follow us

Facing depressed sales, Indus Motor Company, the assembler of Toyota-brand vehicles in Pakistan, notified a hike in car prices across its entire lineup with the increase in the range of Rs280,000-Rs1,210,000.

The price of Corolla 1.6 CVT has been hiked from Rs4,979,000 to Rs5,369,000, an increase of Rs390,000.

Corolla 1.6 CVT upspec is now priced at Rs5,909,000 after an upward price revision of Rs430,000.

The price of Hilux Revo V AT has been jacked up by Rs830,000 to Rs11,429,000. The cost of Revo V AT Rocco has risen from Rs11,179,000 to Rs12,049,000, a surge of Rs870,000.

The biggest increase was seen in the prices of the Fortuner range.

Fortuner Diesel will now be available at Rs15,099,000 after an increase of Rs1,130,000. Meanwhile, Fortuner Diesel Legender has witnessed a price hike of Rs1,210,000, and will now be available at Rs15,909,000.

Toyota Yaris

Coming to the Yaris range, the Yaris 1.3 MT has seen a price hike of Rs280,000, and is up from Rs3,539,000 to Rs3,819,000. Yaris 1.5 CVT's price has been jacked up by Rs350,000, and it would be now available at Rs4,609,000.

Indus Motor Company increases prices of some Toyota vehicles

A notification to dealers said the reasons for the price increase are higher costs in utilities and overheads.

“As you are aware, due to economic uncertainties and inflation in raw material cost, the vendor cost of production has significantly increased,” IMC stated in the notice.

“In addition, the volatile situation of forex, increase in utilities and overheads has also impacted the cost of manufacturing for IMC. Thus, this situation has made it extremely difficult for IMC to hold the current retail selling prices and therefore, we are compelled to pass on some impact to the market,” it added.

IMC registers huge decline in sales, profits in Q1 FY2023

New RSP Ex-factory will be effective on all new orders booked after January 12, 2023.

Toyota IMC auto rates Yaris cars Toyota Corolla Prices of automotives Revo Fortuner INDUS MOTOR RATE Hilux

Comments

1000 characters

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Mills to get quotas for sugar export on basis of installed capacity

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Issues related to foreign exchange to be addressed soon: SBP governor

UAE to loan $1bn, roll over another $2bn

Read more stories