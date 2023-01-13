AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Remittances down 19% year-on-year, clock in at $2.04bn in December

  • Inflow declines for fourth successive month
  • Cumulative inflow during July-December 11.1% lower on yearly basis
BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 05:28pm
Follow us

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances continued to decline in Pakistan, clocking in at $2.04 billion in December 2022, a drop of 19% on a year-on-year basis.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, the inflow of remittances stood at $2.52 billion in the same month of the previous year. The inflow in December is also the fourth successive month-on-month decline.

Remittances continue to decline, clock in at $2.1bn in November

On a month-on-month basis, remittances fell 3.2% as they amounted to $ 2.108 billion in November 2022. On a cumulative basis, the inflow of remittances during the July to December period of the fiscal year 2022-23 stood at $14.052 billion, 11.1% lower than $15.807 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the single largest amount in December 2022 as they sent $516.3 million during the month. This was nearly 18% lower than the $626.8 million sent by expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Remittances from the United Arab Emirates amounted to $328.7 million during the month, a decline of 27% compared to $453.2 million in December 2021.

‘Illegal channels take toll’ as remittances fall nearly 16% in October

Inflows from the United Kingdom fell 8% as they declined from $340.8 million in December 2021 to $314.2 million in December 2022.

Moreover, remittances from the European Union dropped 19.4% as they amounted to $233.3 million in December 2022. Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $230.5 million in December 2022, registering a year-on-year decline of 7%.

Earlier, JP Morgan in its report highlighted that remittance inflows into Pakistan have tapered off in recent months i.e. averaged $2.5 billion in Aug-Oct 2022, after rising to an all-time high of $3.1 billion in April, though they still remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, which averaged $1.7 billion per month in 2015-19.

“We think a key reason is the slower pace of adoption of digital remittance services as borders reopen and international travel normalises.

“Other reasons may include the moderation of oil prices since 2Q22 and the stabilization of the PKR (Pakistani rupee), which might have reduced incentives to remit back Foreign Exchange FX,” said JPMorgan.

“From a longer-term perspective, we expect workers’ remittances to resume a gradual uptrend on a steady increase in migrant worker flows, notwithstanding temporary ebbs and flows from the global business cycle,” it said.

Pakistan Economy Remittances SBP Overseas Pakistan overseas workers remittance inflows illegal channels

Comments

1000 characters

Remittances down 19% year-on-year, clock in at $2.04bn in December

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 Index falls 1.18% owing to political noise

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

Sitara Peroxide halts production for a month due to global economic slowdown

Sri Lanka to slash military by a third to cut costs

Dollar shortage bites, steel-maker temporarily shuts operations

Read more stories