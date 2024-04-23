Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs: Trade volumes to be hiked to $10bn in 5 years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $10 billion in the next five years following the signing of as many as eight agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in different areas.

Speaking after witnessing the signing of the agreements and MoUs between the two sides, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that a fruitful discussion was held between the two sides including security and investment during the meeting. He said that Iran was among those countries which recognised Pakistan after 1947.

The premier said that these relations would now be used for the prosperity, mutual benefit, and welfare of the people of both sides as this day provides an opportunity for development.

In historic visit, Iran President Raisi says decision made to increase bilateral trade five-fold to $10bn

President Raisi and the prime minister expressed strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation authorities in Gaza for over seven months and reiterated the call for international efforts to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of the siege and humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.

The prime minister said that Indian atrocities are continuing in Kashmir as well, Iran has always raised its voice in favour of Kashmiris, and Kashmiris will definitely get their basic rights.

The President of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, thanked the prime minister and the government of Pakistan for the warm welcome. He said that the UN and the UNSC and other international powers that talk about human rights have proved that they are inefficient and the UNSC could not deliver its task and responsibility with regard to Palestine. He said that today Muslims, people of Iran and Pakistan, and Muslims and non-Muslims are raising their voices all over the world against these human rights violations. He said that the struggle of Palestinians will be successful one day.

The Iranian president said that Pakistan and Iran relations are not only limited to the neighbourhood but are connected with civilisation, culture, and religion, which cannot be separated.

The Iranian president said that there are great opportunities for the development of existing relations between Pakistan and Iran. In today’s meeting, it has been agreed to expand political, diplomatic, economic, and commercial relations to the maximum extent possible.

He said that Pakistan and Iran are fighting a war against terrorism, and cooperation between the two countries is necessary in this war, there is a need to work together against organised crime, narcotics etc as these are threats to both countries and region. Pakistan and Iran are determined to strengthen their bilateral relations and added that the volume of trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran is very small.

He added,“We have decided to increase the volume of trade to $10 billion in the first phase.”

He said that the brave people of Iran have turned the illegal sanctions into opportunities that achieved development and prosperity for Iran, and Pakistan can benefit from Iran’s development and technological experiences. He said Pakistan and Iran have a common, long and joint border and emphasized for development and prosperity of the people living across the border by going beyond establishing border markets.

Earlier, the two sides signed agreements on judicial assistance in civil matters, veterinary and animal health and in security and MoUs on the establishment of a special economic zone, film exchanges, and cooperation between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Organization of Cinema and audio visual affairs of Iran, and cooperation between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development, and Ministry of Cooperatives, labours and social welfare of Iran, as well as MoU between Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and National Standards Organization of Iran, and MoU on legal cooperation.

NNI adds: Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has declared that Pakistan’s territory is respectable for his country, and both Tehran and Islamabad are committed to fight against terrorism and other manifestations of insecurity which endanger the two neighbours and the wider region.

Addressing a joint presser with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after their delegation-level talks in Islamabad on Monday, President Raisi said the anti-terrorism cooperation between the two countries is inevitable.

President Raisi conveying best regards from the people and the Supreme Leader of Iran to the people of Pakistan said the great people of Pakistan had always been supporting the oppressed people of various areas of the world specially the people of Gaza and had always been defending Islam and raising their voice for the freedom of Quds Al-Sharif.

