AIRLINK 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
DFML 28.94 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.7%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.35%)
FCCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
FFBL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
FFL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
GGL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.53%)
HBL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 130.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
KOSM 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.1%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.91%)
OGDC 133.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.99%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
PIBTL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.82%)
PPL 113.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
PTC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.65%)
SEARL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.56%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.03%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
TRG 69.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.57%)
UNITY 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,440 Decreased By -14.7 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,198 Decreased By -51.7 (-0.21%)
KSE100 71,427 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.01%)
KSE30 23,568 Increased By 1.4 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 12:55pm

KARACHI: Pakistan’s plans to deregulate fuel prices could lead refiners to halt planned upgrades worth up to $6 billion and force some refineries to close, some of the country’s top refiners said in a letter to the country’s oil regulator.

Looking to drive down prices for consumers, the South Asian nation’s Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed that oil marketers and refineries be allowed to set fuel prices, instead of the government setting prices.

As part of the change, OGRA proposed scrapping or reviewing a rule that requires fuel buyers to purchase supply from local refineries, another issue the refiners said could result in “disastrous consequences”.

PRL all set to sign supplemental agreement with Ogra

The refiners – state-run Pakistan Refinery and private domestic refiners Pak Arab Refinery, Attock Refinery, Cinergyco, and National Refinery – said they were already struggling to operate near full capacity, and asked that they be consulted before the implementation of “irrational recommendations.”

“The refining sector requires OGRA support through pragmatic and supportive measures, rather than suggesting ways that if implemented would result in their permanent closure,” the refiners told OGRA on Monday in a letter, which was reviewed by Reuters.

The deregulation was aimed at boosting competition and protecting the public interest, OGRA told Reuters in a statement on Tuesday, but did not respond to specific questions on the letter from the refiners.

Ogra gas tariff hike notification lawful: SHC

However, it said in an April 17 presentation reviewed by Reuters the potential impact of deregulation on refinery upgrades had to be assessed carefully, calling it a challenge.

“The refineries upgradation will bring in investment of $5 - 6 billion and not only result in cleaner environment friendly fuels but also result in savings of precious foreign exchange of the country,” the refiners wrote in the letter to OGRA.

OGRA Oil prices fuel prices OIL & GAS REGULATORY AUTHORITY

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

Intra-day update: rupee gains some strength against US dollar

Iran President Raisi arrives in Lahore, pays respects at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs: Trade volumes to be hiked to $10bn in 5 years

Oil prices stabilise, Middle East tensions remain in focus

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Chronic power defaulters: Govt faces challenging task of over Rs1trn recovery

Guided by SIFC: Power Division updated on NPGCL-Ningbo pact

Jul-Mar FDI inflows decline 10pc YoY

Read more stories