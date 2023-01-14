Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved additional funds of Rs500 million through a technical supplementary grant (TSG) in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the construction and rehabilitation of flood-affected roads in district Muzaffargarh. The meeting of the ECC presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on a summary moved by the Ministry of Housing and Works has approved the fund.

The ECC was informed that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives approved the additional allocation of funds amounting to Rs500 million in respect of the development scheme under the Public Sector Development Programme titled construction/ rehabilitation of flood-affected roads, district Muzaffargarh-I being executed by the Ministry of

Housing and Works, during the current fiscal year. The Planning Ministry has surrendered Rs500million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for obtaining TSG of an equal amount vide surrender order dated I3th December 2022.

The Finance Division was requested to accord their concurrence dated 2nd January 2023 which after according approval advised this ministry to move the summary to the ECC for the purpose. The approval of the ECC was solicited for allocation of additional funds amounting to Rs500 million through the TSG during the current financial year for the execution of the development scheme construction/rehabilitation of flood-affected roads in district Muzaffargarh-I.

