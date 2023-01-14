Punjab govt decides to give 21,000MTs of wheat to Balochistan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has announced to give 21,000 metric tons of wheat to Balochistan to help meet its food needs. While chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet committee at his office to review the latest situation of wheat stocks and flour prices, the CM noted that the federal government was responsible for supplying wheat to other provinces including Balochistan.

But it has failed to fulfill this important responsibility. Balochistan has requested the Punjab government to provide 10,000 metric tons of wheat and we decided to give 21,000 metric tons of wheat which is more than the requirement he said. Punjab would go all out to meet the food needs of other provinces, he said.

CM said that a zero-tolerance policy would be followed against the wheat mafia. To stop the smuggling of wheat, the additional police force would be deployed at all the exit routes, he said, and directed the IG police and ACS (Home) to implement the integrated plan for strict monitoring of the exit routes.

The meeting also deliberated on the proposal of supplying wheat to the chakki owners at the government level while the food secretary briefed about wheat reserves and flour prices. It was noted that 1541 FIRs have been registered and a fine of 39 million rupees has been imposed on the charges of wheat smuggling. The number of sale points has also been increased from 1059 to supply subsidized flour.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, former BOP president Hamesh Khan, economist Muhammad Sajid, Secretary Agriculture Ahmad Aziz Tarar, Director Food Shozeb Saeed and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi presented a cheque of Rs 100 million to Abid Zuberi, President Supreme Court Bar Association, at his office and mentioned that the welfare of the legal fraternity has always been prioritized by the government.

The role of the lawyers’ community is important in the provision of justice; the CM added and reiterated that his doors are always open to them. The government considers the lawyers’ community as an important organ of society and more steps would also be taken for the welfare of the lawyers, the CM added.

Abid Zuberi appreciated that work was being done in a real sense for the welfare of the lawyers by the incumbent government. The respect and honor given by Parvez Elahi-led government are unprecedented, he added.

Provincial Law Minister Khurram Shahzad Virk, Advocate General Ahmad Awais, Advisor Aamir Saeed Raan, law secretary, senior advocate Jahangir Jhoja, secretary SCBA Muqtadar Shabbir, member Mohsin Baig, Saim Chaudhary, Hassaan Niazi advocate, and lawyers were also present.

