PCB holding talks with Mickey for appointing him as head coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is holding talks with former head coach of the national cricket team Mickey Arthur for his appointment against the same post.

“We are in talks with former national team head coach Mickey Arthur with a view to appointing him as the head coach to guide the side through to the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” a PCB spokesman said.

However, owing to his long-term contract with Derbyshire, we have also discussed a proposal to act as a consultant to the PCB on a time-sharing basis with Derbyshire. Unfortunately, however, this option is proving difficult to materialise for various reasons on both sides, the spokesman added.

Under the circumstances, the PCB will continue its search for the right person to fit the slot of the national team head coach and some top names are already under consideration, the spokesman said.

Moreover, PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has felicitated the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association, who, in their private capacity, has continued to raise Pakistan’s flag by showcasing their passion for cricket at a world stage.

Their latest success was in Brisbane where they defeated New Zealand by seven wickets to win the inaugural Over-60s Cricket World Cup, he said, adding: “I am sure this success provided some inspiration to the Pakistan men’s side that reached the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 two months later in Melbourne.”

It may be added that the PVCA has been regularly holding healthy and competitive cricket activities to keep former professional cricketers involved and associated with the sport they once dominated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023