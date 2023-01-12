AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (January 11, 2023)....
Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
Follow us

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (January 11, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     4.30871   4.31886   4.32057   0.07029
Libor 1 Month       4.42986   4.40129   4.42986   0.10300
Libor 3 Month       4.80586   4.78186   4.81171   0.23843
Libor 6 Month       5.14186   5.13614   5.22529   0.38371
Libor 1 Year        5.43371   5.44686   5.66643   0.69557
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

LIBOR libor rates Libor 3 Month Libor 1 Week

