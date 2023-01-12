Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (January 11, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.30871 4.31886 4.32057 0.07029
Libor 1 Month 4.42986 4.40129 4.42986 0.10300
Libor 3 Month 4.80586 4.78186 4.81171 0.23843
Libor 6 Month 5.14186 5.13614 5.22529 0.38371
Libor 1 Year 5.43371 5.44686 5.66643 0.69557
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
