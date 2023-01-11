AVN 69.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.61%)
DGKC 47.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
EPCL 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
FCCL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
FFL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
HUBC 61.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 89.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 86.65 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.71%)
PAEL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.39%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
PPL 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.33%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (4.32%)
TELE 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
UNITY 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 19.1 (0.47%)
BR30 14,529 Increased By 122.4 (0.85%)
KSE100 40,955 Increased By 153.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,178 Increased By 70.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

House of discord

BR Research Published 11 Jan, 2023 08:43am
Follow us

Events that took place last week in US Congress are bound to have consequences not just for America’s future, but likely also for the world (including Pakistan). It was supposed to be a simple vote to choose the Speaker of the House of Representatives (the chamber changed hands from Democrats to Republicans in the Nov. 2022 mid-term polls). But then it took Kevin McCarthy, the Republican candidate, 15 rounds of voting over 4 days to get through, as his own party’s far-right members repeatedly refused to back him.

The new speaker, Mr. McCarthy, has often projected himself as a moderate Republican from California. But his quest to win the leadership race ended up giving several meaty, deeply-partisan concessions to the ultra-conservative members on his party’s bench. In the process, electoral prospects for Donald Trump – who lost the 2020 presidential elections and saw many of his endorsed candidates lose in the 2022 mid-terms – have been revived, as the former president enjoys political control over hard-right members.

On the domestic front, the Biden presidency’s legislative agenda and spending priorities are now at risk from an extremely-obstructionist Republican-led House. Most worrisome is the prospect of default. A few months from now, the US is expected to hit its debt-issuance limit. Unless the debt ceiling is raised by the House, it may lead to the administration defaulting on its spending commitments, debt repayments, and social obligations. It will roil markets, much worse than the 2011 Debt Crisis that downgraded the US credit rating.

Beholden to the nihilist wing of his party, the new speaker will find it hard to find a middle ground on fiscal, economic, and social issues. Expect theatric congressional hearings on some of the most-contentious issues dividing America today. These include immigration (e.g. securing the Southern border), climate change (e.g. transition to clean energy), female empowerment (e.g. reproductive rights), and others. The hard-right has also vowed to investigate the Biden family for alleged financial corruption.

On foreign policy, the no-holds-barred kind of approach promised by some Republican members of the House is expected to take the Biden administration into some uncomfortable territory. For instance, there are already indications that the tens of billions of dollars in military support and financial assistance for Ukraine will come under greater scrutiny by Republicans, in the name of ‘America First’. If that aid is frozen, it will compromise Ukrainians’fighting capability, thus emboldening Russia and putting Putin First.

The new speaker made a special mention of holding hearings on investigating the Biden administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal and tracing the origins of Covid-19 in China. While the main objective of congressional hearings on the August 2021 Kabul debacle is to embarrass the Biden administration, those gatherings are likely to cast a negative spotlight on Pakistan’s historical role in supporting the Taliban. That does not bode well for the health of the US-Pak bilateral relations that were finally revived in 2022. As for Covid-related hearings, they will vitiate the already-tense US-China relationship over economic issues.

Considering that the next election cycle is a presidential one, it was expected that if Republicans regained control of the House in mid-terms, it wouldn't augur well for Biden’s re-election. But now, with a new Republican leader owing his speakership to hardliners (and with room for congressional bipartisanship almost diminished), the US government and the broader political system look are in for an unprecedentedly-tumultuous couple of years ahead. Are the Democrats prepared to sail into the choppy waters ahead?

US Congress Democrats to Republicans

Comments

1000 characters

House of discord

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

0.15m less containers arrived in Jul-Dec: FBR

Digital services: SBP issues guidelines for downtime

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read more stories