Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (January 10, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (January 10, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.31229 4.31800 4.32057 0.07029
Libor 1 Month 4.40429 4.39157 4.40429 0.10300
Libor 3 Month 4.78257 4.76729 4.81171 0.23829
Libor 6 Month 5.14100 5.13886 5.22529 0.38300
Libor 1 Year 5.46186 5.48214 5.66643 0.67686
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments