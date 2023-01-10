AVN 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
NA body wants issues of OPF housing scheme resolved

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:26am
ISLAMABAD: Sub-Committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis discussed the Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF) valley Zone-V housing scheme and directed the high officials of concerned departments to sit together and resolve the issues relating to it amicably.

The Sub-Committee met with Syed Javed Hasnain in the chair at the committee room of the OPF on Monday. The meeting discussed the surcharge issues of the OPF Valley Zone-V.

Frontier Works Organization (FWO) official told the committee that development work is being delayed due to non-release of funds timely. We will mobilize, if only 50 percent amount is released, he said.

MNA Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto said that the project is delayed while its cost is increasing day by day. Who is responsible for the increasing cost? The issue of layout of the project was also discussed in the meeting.

