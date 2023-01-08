Owners deprived of 48 bikes, 18 cars and 32 phones

ISLAMABAD: The metropolis is facing an increase in the number of car lifting and snatching incidents as 66 people have been deprived of their two- and four-wheelers during the last week.

According to the data gathered, auto thieves stole or snatched 48 motorbikes and 18 cars from the jurisdictions of various police stations in the past seven days.

Similarly, in the same period, armed robbers snatched 32 mobiles and robbers struck at 16 different places and looted cash and other valuables in various localities.

During the last week, auto thieves stole 48 motorbikes bearing registration numbers: RIW-856 of Abdul Qadir Abbasi, AUL-299 of Imtiaz Mehmmod, a bike of Nameem Akhtar, AFJ-915 of Iftikhar Ali, ASR-155 of Hasnain Ashaq, Riw-6381 of Waheed Afzal, BKL-957 of Muhammad Faisal, RIR-7297 of Muhammad Waseem, AJY-1362 of Sher Alam, BQL-155 of Ghulam Hussain, BYN-166 of Danish Jameel, VM-964 of Wajid, BRP-718 of Muhammad Usman, a bike of Mustajab Ali, ATL-990 of Yunus Mehmood, AEA-158 of Abdul Ghaffar, AKP-1853 of Muhammad Ijaz, DL-301 of Nasir, a bike of Asif Bashir, ACL-364 of Muhammad Salah, AED-8713 of Syed Muhammad Ali, Rir-8682 of Farooq, BLM-380 of Abdul Qayyum, APF of Ali Arsalan, RIR-9666 of Noor Muhmmad, a bike Muhammad Saddiqi, BVL-052 of Muhammad Naveed Sultan, AFC-6976 of Haider Ali, YR-531 of Shahid Ali, and BZR-387 of Muhammad Farooq.

Carjackers also stole bikes bearing registration numbers: RIM-7917 of Samiullah, a bike of Arhad, LEO-4538 of Muhammad Younus, CBN-355 of Asad Mehmood Abbasi, AHS-6062 of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rim-1150 of Mushtaq Ahmed, loader Rickshaw of Inam Rehman, RIX-980 of Shahid Mehmood, ATF-592 of Shehryar Iqbal, BVN-176 of Malik Saeed, Anr-060 of Abdul Ghafar, BDN-792 of Adnan Sajid, AJW-2745 of Hassan Ali, AKK-6712 of Muhammad Arshad, BN-630 of Hamza Meer, STN-1660 of Muhammad Bilal, APF of Muhammad Rafique, and a bike of Fahad Rafique.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023