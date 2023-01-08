AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore set for weekly fall

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2023 03:48am
Follow us

MANILA: Iron ore prices on Friday were on track for weekly declines despite some gains as Covid-19 outbreaks in China soured sentiment, but losses were limited by a steady stream of state policy support for the world’s second-biggest economy.

Iron ore’s most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1% at 848 yuan ($123.59) a tonne, as of 0310 GMT. But the benchmark contract is down nearly 1% for the week so far.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient’s benchmark February contract rose 0.4% to $115.55 a tonne, though it was also on track for a weekly loss of 0.5%.

Weak market fundamentals, combined with a challenging macroeconomic environment, will likely keep prices volatile ahead of top steel producer China’s week-long Spring Festival celebration from Jan. 21, and possibly even beyond, analysts said.

Industrial and construction activities in China usually grind to a halt during winter and holiday breaks. Next week, the spotlight will be on China’s latest economic indicators, including fourth-quarter GDP data, which should show the impact of surging Covid-19 infections on industrial activity and demand.

ING economists expect Chinese retail sales to face a deeper contraction on a yearly basis, while industrial production may see a mild contraction in December.

“As a result, GDP growth for the fourth quarter of 2022 should fall into a slight year-on-year contraction,” they said in a note. Moving forward, however, analysts said China’s economic recovery prospects are bright, with more support measures being rolled out particularly for the ailing property sector. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.4%, hot-rolled coil climbed 2.3%, and wire rod gained 1.4%.

Stainless steel edged up 0.1%. Other Dalian steelmaking inputs also rose, with coking coal and coke up 0.8% and 1.7%, as supply concerns remain despite China’s move to resume coal imports from Australia.

China iron ore iron ore prices China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange Chinese retail sales

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore set for weekly fall

Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt

PM tells IMF chief: Govt committed to meeting conditionalities

Govt required to convince IMF: Tarin

IK struggles to step up pressure on PDM govt

FBR imposes 20pc duty on steam-fired absorption chiller

Jul-Dec: FBR makes Rs176bn payment against refunds

Salaries of staff of Pak hospitals: ECC approves revised mechanism to transfer Rs1bn to Kabul govt

Expansion of telecom services: USF spends Rs 124 billion on implementation of 130 projects

Tanneries, too, facing prospect of closure?

Civil court can’t decide any evacuee property case: LHC

Read more stories