BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Speaker, Deputy Speaker of PA

Pakistan Refinery commences operations after 20-day shutdown

National Security Committee resolves to take crucial steps against terrorism

Import restrictions: Pakistan’s industrial pumps manufacturer temporarily shuts operations

Tweets case: IHC approves Azam Swati’s bail

KSE-100 begins 2023 with nearly 1% gain

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Pakistan's headline inflation clocks in at 24.5% in December

Chairman NDMA reviews COVID situation, surveillance mechanisms at airports

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

