BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 2, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Speaker, Deputy Speaker of PA
Read here for details.
- Pakistan Refinery commences operations after 20-day shutdown
Read here for details.
- National Security Committee resolves to take crucial steps against terrorism
Read here for details.
- Import restrictions: Pakistan’s industrial pumps manufacturer temporarily shuts operations
Read here for details.
- Tweets case: IHC approves Azam Swati’s bail
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 begins 2023 with nearly 1% gain
Read here for details.
- Petroleum levy on HSD hiked
Read here for details.
- Pakistan's headline inflation clocks in at 24.5% in December
Read here for details.
- Chairman NDMA reviews COVID situation, surveillance mechanisms at airports
Read here for details.
- LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed
Read here for detaills.
- SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December
Read here for details.
- ‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons
Read here for details.
- GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry
Read here for details.
- Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector
Read here for details.
- Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC
Read here for details.
Comments