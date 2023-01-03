BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
  • Important updates from January 2, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 03 Jan, 2023 08:38am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Speaker, Deputy Speaker of PA

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan Refinery commences operations after 20-day shutdown

Read here for details.

  • National Security Committee resolves to take crucial steps against terrorism

Read here for details.

  • Import restrictions: Pakistan’s industrial pumps manufacturer temporarily shuts operations

Read here for details.

  • Tweets case: IHC approves Azam Swati’s bail

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 begins 2023 with nearly 1% gain

Read here for details.

  • Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan's headline inflation clocks in at 24.5% in December

Read here for details.

  • Chairman NDMA reviews COVID situation, surveillance mechanisms at airports

Read here for details.

  • LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

Read here for detaills.

  • SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read here for details.

  • ‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Read here for details.

  • GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Read here for details.

  • Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Read here for details.

  • Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

Read here for details.

