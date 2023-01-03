AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has instructed the party spokespersons to inform the people about failures of the government; “the facts behind the economic meltdown and inflation should be conveyed to the people”.

During a meeting with the spokespersons here on Monday, the former prime minister also directed them to make the party narrative against the government more effective, said sources.

Khan further urged them to raise an effective voice regarding violations of human rights and mobilise people for the PTI rallies against inflation across the country.

Pakistan to default without IMF tranche: Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Anarkali area 130 to distribute awareness pamphlets related to ‘Sehat Sahulat Card’ and disseminate Imran Khan’s message among the residents. On this occasion, the PTI Central Punjab President said that the federal government has broken all the records of inflation in the country, adding that the people were demanding elections.

She averred that under the leadership of Imran Khan, we want to make Pakistan a great country according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and she was confident that PTI would win the upcoming general election with a two-third majority.

