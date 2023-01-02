National Security Committee resolves to take crucial steps against terrorism

The National Security Committee on Monday resolved to take strict action against terrorists and recommended taking crucial steps to curb rising unrest in the country, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The committee decided to hold discussions with the provinces to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) against extremism. The participants stressed that no one will be allowed to create unrest in the country.

Furthermore, the meeting decided to enhance the role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

“Pakistan’s security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan’s territory,” a press release issued by the PMO after the meeting’s conclusion said.

The statement added that the committee was briefed about the country’s security situation with a particular focus on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“Provincial Apex Committees are being revived in full earnest and LEAs (law enforcement agencies), especially CTDs (counter-terrorism departments), will be brought up to the required fighting standards with requisite capabilities.

“The forum concluded that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people,” the press release reads.

The second round of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting was held today to discuss issues over security and the economy.

Senior civil and military officials were expected to attend the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The first session was held on Friday and it was decided that the meeting will continue on Monday to further hold a discussion on the proposed measures and give final approval with regard to the increasing terrorism across the country.

During the meeting on Friday, the NSC vowed that it will not let anyone sabotage the country's hard-earned peace.

NSC resumes session today

PM Shehbaz said the terrorists would not find a place to hide, adding that the country will continue to advance on terrorism with an iron will and unwavering resoluteness.

"The entire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terrorists. Those who challenge Pakistan will get a full-force response," a statement issued after the NSC read.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar briefed members on the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s relationship with the interim government in Kabul.

The committee also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs against terrorism and collectively prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.