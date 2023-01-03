AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has made a record revenue collection of Rs 17.6 billion in December 2022.

According to the details, during the month of December 2022, the SRB collected Rs 17.6 billion as compared to Rs 14.2 billion revenue collection made in December 2021, depicting a growth of 24%.

The revenue collection during December 2022 is the highest-ever collection in any of the months in the first half of the financial year since SRB started collecting the Sindh sales tax in 2011-12.

March SRB collection shows 30pc growth YoY

During the first six months of the financial year 2022-23, SRB collected Rs.80.34 billion as compared to the collection of Rs. 65.50 billion during the first six months of the last financial year 2021-22, posting revenue growth of 23%.

The success in achieving the phenomenal revenue growth of 24% during December 2022 is attributed to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, the continuous support by the Government of Sindh, and the relentless efforts of the SRB officers and staff.

The SRB is focused to achieve the assigned revenue target of Rs. 180 billion for the current year 2022-23, despite all the adverse factors such as low economic growth and reduced economic activity due to the recent floods in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR SRB revenue collection Sindh Revenue Board

Comments

1000 characters

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

Read more stories