SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has made a record revenue collection of Rs 17.6 billion in December 2022.

According to the details, during the month of December 2022, the SRB collected Rs 17.6 billion as compared to Rs 14.2 billion revenue collection made in December 2021, depicting a growth of 24%.

The revenue collection during December 2022 is the highest-ever collection in any of the months in the first half of the financial year since SRB started collecting the Sindh sales tax in 2011-12.

March SRB collection shows 30pc growth YoY

During the first six months of the financial year 2022-23, SRB collected Rs.80.34 billion as compared to the collection of Rs. 65.50 billion during the first six months of the last financial year 2021-22, posting revenue growth of 23%.

The success in achieving the phenomenal revenue growth of 24% during December 2022 is attributed to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, the continuous support by the Government of Sindh, and the relentless efforts of the SRB officers and staff.

The SRB is focused to achieve the assigned revenue target of Rs. 180 billion for the current year 2022-23, despite all the adverse factors such as low economic growth and reduced economic activity due to the recent floods in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023