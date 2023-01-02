AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chairman NDMA reviews COVID situation, surveillance mechanisms at airports

  • CAA informs meeting that an efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional at airports across the country
BR Web Desk Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 07:20pm
Follow us

A meeting chaired by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 situation and surveillance mechanisms at airports in the wake of the threat posed by the new BF.7 Omicron variant, Radio Pakistan reported.

Last week, health authorities said that a surveillance system was installed at all entry points of the country to monitor incoming passengers in the wake of the threat posed by the new BF.7 Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The health officials said that instructions had been issued to the concerned authorities to ensure that passengers entering Pakistan go through thermal scanners installed at airports across the country. However, the official said that the health system was “fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant” of the Omicron variant in the country.

The official added that medical staff at intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals across the country were also active to handle any situation.

In today's meeting, it was briefed that Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests of inbound passengers had been conducted at all airports of the country as per policy in vogue.

Officials of the National Institute of Health told the meeting that vaccination and screening tests of pedestrians are being executed at the Torkham border on daily basis.

Civil Aviation Authority informed the meeting that an efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional at airports and related logistic arrangements had been made to deal with any sub-variant of COVID-19.

The Chairman NDMA expressed confidence in the country’s anti-Covid strategies and national preparedness regime.

However, he instructed the NIH to issue precautionary advisories for educational institutes, social gatherings, and communities and conduct weekly media briefings to sensitize the public and stakeholders.

He emphasized on continuous monitoring of the global spread and behavior of the sub-variant and measures undertaken by other countries to counter the strain.

COVID19 Chairman NDMA Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Comments

1000 characters

Chairman NDMA reviews COVID situation, surveillance mechanisms at airports

KSE-100 begins 2023 with nearly 1% gain

Tweets case: IHC approves Azam Swati’s bail

Second round of National Security Committee meeting commences

PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Speaker, Deputy Speaker of PA

Pakistan Refinery commences operations after 20-day shutdown

Import restrictions: Pakistan’s industrial pumps manufacturer temporarily shuts operations

Sri Lanka freezes recruitment in fresh austerity drive

Pakistan halt New Zealand on 309-6 after Conway’s century in second Test

Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound

Read more stories