AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Speaker, Deputy Speaker of PA

  • PDM-led ruling alliance remains unable to complete the required numbers
BR Web Desk Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 07:03pm
Follow us

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday withdrew the no-confidence motions against the Punjab Assembly's (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Abbasi after failing to gather the required number of votes to oust both officials from their posts, Aaj News reported.

The magic number required to show the majority in the 371-strong house was 186.

The move comes days after the party withdrew a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

As per reports, the decision to withdraw motions was made after the opposition parties failed to gain a majority in the provincial assembly, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) alliance has a clear edge.

Despite the efforts of former president Asif Ali Zardari and the PML-N, the PDM-led ruling alliance was unable to complete the required numbers.

Earlier, the opposition had submitted no-confidence motions against the chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker on December 19, mainly to forestall the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

The resolution was immediately followed by an order from the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, directing the chief minister to seek a vote of confidence from the assembly on December 21.

In his order, the governor said that the chief minister has “lost the confidence of his party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and members of his own party belonging to the PML-Q”.

Punjab assembly PTI PMLN no confidence motion

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Speaker, Deputy Speaker of PA

KSE-100 begins 2023 with nearly 1% gain

Tweets case: IHC approves Azam Swati’s bail

Second round of National Security Committee meeting commences

Pakistan Refinery commences operations after 20-day shutdown

Chairman NDMA reviews COVID situation, surveillance mechanisms at airports

Import restrictions: Pakistan’s industrial pumps manufacturer temporarily shuts operations

Sri Lanka freezes recruitment in fresh austerity drive

Pakistan halt New Zealand on 309-6 after Conway’s century in second Test

Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound

Read more stories