Forest department issues ‘performance report’

LAHORE: The Punjab Forest Department during the year 2022 made 102 million plantations across the province with highest plantation drive in Bahawalpur district with 02 million saplings.

This has been claimed in the annual performance report 2022 of the provincial food department released here on Friday.

On the other hand, the total number of trees planted under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program has reached 31 crores till now.

According to the performance report of the Forestry Department, 2,614 awareness programs were organized across Punjab this year, while the number of other awareness activities related to encouraging plantation was 3,159.

The Forest Department distributed 35 million saplings to the people free of cost against the target of 34 million in 2022, while 23 new government nurseries have also been added this year, raising the total number of nurseries across Punjab to 460.

According to the spokesperson of the Forest Department, 58 million plants of various types were produced in nurseries this year, while more than 556 acres of occupied land of the Forest Department was recovered.

Similarly, 228 FIRs were registered in the forest department against the incidents of tree cutting and thousands of logs were recovered.

Forest Department also completed 03 development schemes were completed this year at the cost of 803 million, which included the expansion and renovation of Bhakkar Forest Park, Forest Academy and Forest Complex. On the other hand, animal breeding resulted in the increase of 381 animals and birds in the safari zoo and 287 in the Lahore Zoo.

