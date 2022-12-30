BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
Important updates from December 29, 2022
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PTI announces countrywide protests against inflation from Friday
Read here for details.
- NA speaker seeks individual verification of PTI members’ resignations
Read here for details.
- Markup rates increased: SBP notifies hike from 11% to 13% under EFS and LTFF schemes
Read here for details.
- Critical: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $294mn, now stand at $5.82bn
Read here for details.
- PM, COAS take stock of security situation
Read here for details.
- Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order
Read here for details.
- Surging Covid cases in region force govt to tighten precautionary steps
Read here for details.
- Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram
Read here for details.
- 8th straight decline: Rupee ends with marginal loss against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security
Read here for details.
- Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha
Read here for details.
- Erstwhile tribal areas: Steel and ghee/cooking industries told to justify tax exemption demand
Read here for details.
- Energy conservation: Presidency shows wedded to sanctity of govt initiative
Read here for details.
