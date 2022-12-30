BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
Important updates from December 29, 2022
Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 08:36am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI announces countrywide protests against inflation from Friday

Read here for details.

  • NA speaker seeks individual verification of PTI members’ resignations

Read here for details.

  • Markup rates increased: SBP notifies hike from 11% to 13% under EFS and LTFF schemes

Read here for details.

  • Critical: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $294mn, now stand at $5.82bn

Read here for details.

  • PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Read here for details.

  • Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Read here for details.

  • Surging Covid cases in region force govt to tighten precautionary steps

Read here for details.

  • Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Read here for details.

  • 8th straight decline: Rupee ends with marginal loss against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

Read here for details.

  • Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Read here for details.

  • Erstwhile tribal areas: Steel and ghee/cooking industries told to justify tax exemption demand

Read here for details.

  • Energy conservation: Presidency shows wedded to sanctity of govt initiative

Read here for details.

