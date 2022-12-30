BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PTI announces countrywide protests against inflation from Friday

NA speaker seeks individual verification of PTI members’ resignations

Markup rates increased: SBP notifies hike from 11% to 13% under EFS and LTFF schemes

Critical: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $294mn, now stand at $5.82bn

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Surging Covid cases in region force govt to tighten precautionary steps

Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

8th straight decline: Rupee ends with marginal loss against US dollar

Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Erstwhile tribal areas: Steel and ghee/cooking industries told to justify tax exemption demand

Energy conservation: Presidency shows wedded to sanctity of govt initiative

