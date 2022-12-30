AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
ANL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BOP 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
EFERT 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
FFL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.4%)
LOTCHEM 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
MLCF 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
OGDC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.36%)
PAEL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PIBTL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 109.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.41%)
UNITY 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,941 Increased By 24.3 (0.62%)
BR30 13,943 Increased By 101.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 39,903 Increased By 155.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 14,682 Increased By 64 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Erstwhile tribal areas: Steel and ghee/cooking industries told to justify tax exemption demand

Sohail Sarfraz Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 08:42am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha Thursday categorically conveyed to the steel and ghee/cooking industries in erstwhile tribal areas to justify their demand of tax exemptions, which would create distortions for taxpaying units in Pakistan.

Responding to the presentation of the Malakand Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Senate Standing Committee on Finance held on Thursday, Aisha Ghaus Pasha stated that the demand of exemptions should be clearly justified and distortions should not be created due to the proposed sales tax and excise duty exemption to the steel and ghee/cooking oil units in the tribal areas. We do not want to create any distortion in the taxation system. If you justify these exemptions, the government would be ready to consider the same, she added.

Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held at the Parliament House with Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in Chair. “As a committee we cannot grant exemption and we can only make recommendations”, Mandviwalla said.

‘All is not well’ on economic front: Aisha

Chairman Committee, after due deliberations directed the officials of Malakand Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide appropriate justifications for the demanded exemptions and further discuss the matter with the government. At the outset matter regarding the waving off the outstanding dues of the Federal Excise Duty/Sales Tax against the industrial undertakings of erstwhile FATA was discussed in detail. Officials of the Malakand Chamber of Commerce and Industry requested the committee to make following recommendations to the Federal Government;

(i); Federal government should table a bill proposing amendments in the Federal Excise Act, 2005 providing waiver of Federal Excise duty with retrospective effect to steel and ghee/cooking oil industries located in erstwhile FATA and PATA.

(ii); Federal government should direct FBR allowing refund of input tax credit or adjustment thereof against supplies made to tariff areas.

(iii); Federal government should make amendment in entry No. 152 to the Sixth Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990 providing exemption to oil 86 ghee and steel industries from tax in the electricity bills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Federal Excise Duty Sales Tax steel industry tax exemptions Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha Federal Minister of State for Finance Senate Standing Committee on Finance tribal areas

Comments

1000 characters

Erstwhile tribal areas: Steel and ghee/cooking industries told to justify tax exemption demand

Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Exxon sues EU in move to block new windfall tax on oil companies

Anti-Dumping Act: CPEC Secretariat for retrospective waiver

Minister for adopting export-led growth policies

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Ashfaq Tola gets status of state minister

Read more stories