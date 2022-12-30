AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
ANL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BOP 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
EFERT 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
FFL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.4%)
LOTCHEM 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
MLCF 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
OGDC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.36%)
PAEL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PIBTL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 109.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.41%)
UNITY 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,941 Increased By 24.3 (0.62%)
BR30 13,943 Increased By 101.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 39,903 Increased By 155.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 14,682 Increased By 64 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Sohail Sarfraz Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 08:42am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The timely intervention of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has resulted in the withdrawal of an illegal notice issued to former chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on December 29, 2022, to submit details of movable assets and immovable properties under section 7E (tax on deemed income) of the Income Tax Ordinance by December 31, 2022.

Sources told Business Recorder that the FTO took immediate action on the FBR’s illegal notice issued to the leading chartered account and tax expert of the country.

The FBR’s field formations are illegally issuing notices to the taxpayers to provide information under section 7E (deemed income on immovable properties) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2011 without providing ample opportunity to respond to the notice within 15 days period.

Such notices are being issued under section 176 (notice to obtain information or evidence) to the taxpayers giving them 1-2 days to respond which is illegal.

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

The FTO office found that a notice contrary to law, rule, and established practice was issued on December 29, 2022, asking for detailed information related to immoveable properties and moveable assets to Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi for compliance on December 31, 2022, with a warning to impose penalty of Rs25,000 in case of non-compliance. The notice gave only two days for compliance for the purpose of calculation of deemed income under section 7E of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2011.

According to the FTO, the subject notice contains the following apparent defects: (i) The notice is a general notice without examining the return and wealth statement of the taxpayer; (ii) Sufficient time of 15 days was not provided for compliance violating the instruction of FBR; (iii) The section 7E imposes tax on immoveable property and not on moveable assets; whereas notice was issued for immoveable as well as moveable assets;(iv) This issue related to deficiency in income tax return and therefore, notice under section 120(3) should have been issued specifying the exact deficiency.

This defective notice causing harassment tantamount to maladministration in terms of section 2(3)(i)(a)(b) and (c) of FTO Ordinance, 2000.

Accordingly, the FTO took cognizance of this maladministration under section 33 (Informal Resolution of Dispute) of the FTO Ordinance. As a result, the defective notice was withdrawn on the same day, ie, December 29, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

shabbar zaidi FBR FTO income tax ordinance Federal Tax Ombudsman Section 7E

Comments

1000 characters

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Exxon sues EU in move to block new windfall tax on oil companies

Anti-Dumping Act: CPEC Secretariat for retrospective waiver

Minister for adopting export-led growth policies

Erstwhile tribal areas: Steel and ghee/cooking industries told to justify tax exemption demand

Ashfaq Tola gets status of state minister

Read more stories