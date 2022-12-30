AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
Surging Covid cases in region force govt to tighten precautionary steps

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2022
LAHORE: In the wake of an increase in corona cases in the neighboring countries, the Punjab government has decided to tighten precautionary measures across the province, enhancing testing and contact tracing of suspected patients.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat to review the measures being taken to prevent corona and smog. Among others Provincial Health Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Dr Akhtar Malik and Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal attended the meeting.

Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials of the Health department to further improve the reporting system and monitor the situation of corona virus on a daily basis.

He said that corona vaccination of 29 percent people in Punjab has been completed, which would help contain spread of the virus to a great extent.

Dr Akhtar Malik asked the Health department to keep an ample stock of corona vaccine and said that guidelines related to corona should be implemented in all districts. He said that the Health department should also issue an advisory regarding wearing masks to prevent the harmful effects of smog in Lahore.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal said that public health is the responsibility of the state. He mentioned that the protection of people’s health and lives is the most important for the government, adding that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He ordered the deputy commissioners to remain alert to deal with the possible wave of corona virus.

The provincial ministers and the chief secretary while appreciating the measures taken to control smog said that comparatively the situation is much better than last year, but there is a need to continue efforts more diligently.

Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmed and Secretary Environment Protection Usman Ali Khan gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. The Secretary Environment Protection said that in the last four months, the authorities sealed 2,193 industrial units causing environmental pollution, lodged 1,730 FIRs and imposed fines of about Rs 90 million.

He maintained that during the inspections, 19,537 smoke emitting vehicles were impounded. The secretaries of industries and agriculture departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

