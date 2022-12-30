AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Recorder Report Published December 30, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in Arawali area of Kurram District on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army’s troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Soldier martyred, five terrorists killed in Waziristan

However, during fierce exchange of fire, Subedar Shuja Muhammad, Naik Muhammad Ramzan, and Sepoy Abdul Rehman having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave soldiers have further strengthened resolve of the force.

ISPR Pakistan Army terrorists terrorists killed soldiers martyred Kurram district

