PM, COAS take stock of security situation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House on Thursday.

Professional as well as matters relating to national security were discussed in the meeting, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

Corps commanders resolve to fight terrorists 'without any distinction'

The meeting also discussed rising terror incidents in the country. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday to discuss matters related to national security.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the PM has convened the NSC meeting at PM House on Friday, which would be attended by the defence minister, interior minister, foreign minister and finance minister as well as the military chiefs. The NSC huddle would be briefed on the recent terror wave in Pakistan, sources say.