Dec 30, 2022
22 probables announced for New Zealand ODIs

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
LAHORE: The Men’s Interim National Selection Committee headed by the former skipper Shahid Afridi has named 22 probables for the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against New Zealand, which will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena on January 9, 11 and 13.

The selectors will announce the 16-member squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup and during the second Test, which will also be played here from January 2 to 6. The selectors have included six players who are yet to make an ODI appearance. They are: Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Ihsanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram and Tayyab Tahir. Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (injured) and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands, have not been named in the probables list.

Probables: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir.

PCB Shahid Afridi Pakistan cricket team ODIs ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League National Bank Cricket arena Karachi

